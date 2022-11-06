Cancel police cases against ETT, HTS teachers, demands DTF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

A delegation of the Democratic Teachers’ Front-Punjab (DTF) led by state president Vikram Dev and state finance secretary Ashwani Awasthi, met the DPI (Primary), Harinder Kaur, to submit a memorandum of their demands relating to government primary school teachers.

The delegation raised the demand of cancelling police cases and complaints registered against the teachers for being a part of the recent protests, including ETT and HTS teachers.

They also demanded restoring of all abolished posts and displaying them on e-Punjab portal, new recruitments to be made in all single-teacher schools and giving appointment letters to the recruited 765 teachers.

“We have also strongly demanded to remove the condition of service break and not to implement separate pay scales for the same recruitment advertisement for ETT and TET pass teachers. DPI Primary assured us to consider the matter,” informed Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head, DTF.

On the issue of withdrawing a condition of passing departmental examination and computer proficiency test imposed on newly appointed and promoted teachers under the Education Department Service Rules-2018, he said the issue was pending for decision in the office of the Special Education Secretary. The issue of promotions is pending with the Secondary Department, they hoped for the promotions soon and ETT in all districts.