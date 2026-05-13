Cancer surgery gets robotic helping hand

Cancer surgery, long considered one of the most complex fields in medicine, is undergoing a major shift with the adoption of robotic-assisted techniques that promise greater precision and improved recovery for patients.

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Experts say removing a tumour is not simply about extracting diseased tissue: Surgeons must also clear surrounding areas to prevent recurrence while carefully preserving nearby organs, nerves and blood vessels.

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This delicate balance makes onco-surgery particularly challenging, especially in confined regions such as the abdomen and pelvis.

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For decades, traditional cancer surgeries relied on large incisions to access tumours. While effective, these procedures often resulted in heavy blood loss, prolonged pain, visible scarring and extended hospital stays.

The physical strain of such operations also meant that elderly patients or those with existing health conditions were sometimes deemed unfit for surgery.

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However, the introduction of robotic-assisted systems is transforming this landscape. Surgeons are increasingly using advanced robotic platforms that allow procedures to be performed through small, keyhole sized incisions. Controlled by the surgeon from a console, robotic arms mimic the movement of the human wrist with enhanced stability and range.

The robot acts as an extension of our hands. We can operate in deep, confined spaces with greater accuracy and control, which translates into less trauma and smoother recovery for patients.

The technology also provides a high-definition, three-dimensional view of the surgical area, enabling doctors to clearly identify tissues and tumour margins that may be difficult to detect with the naked eye.

Smaller incisions lead to reduced blood loss, less post-operative pain and minimal scarring. Patients often experience faster recovery, shorter hospital stays and an earlier return to normal life.

The enhanced precision also allows surgeons to remove complex tumours while preserving more healthy tissue.

Importantly, the technique is expanding treatment options for high-risk patients. Those who were previously considered unsuitable for major surgery due to age or other medical conditions may now be eligible for intervention.

Despite its advantages, robotic surgery is not suitable for every case. The decision depends on the type, stage and location of the cancer, as well as the patient’s overall health. Conventional surgery continues to remain the standard approach in many situations.

Robotic systems do not replace surgeons but serve as advanced tools to enhance capabilities. As technology continues to evolve, healthcare providers believe such innovations will make cancer treatment safer, less invasive and more accessible, while maintaining the primary goal of complete disease removal and improved quality of life.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Manmeet Singh Gill