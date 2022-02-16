Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

With only three days left for the election campaigning to end (on February 18), the political parties and candidates contesting the assembly election are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to maximum voters.

However, with stricter norms put in place by the Election Commission of India for campaigning, residents feel that campaigning this time is much quieter and the usual hustle and bustle, generally seen during the election campaigning, is missing.

Though the election is scheduled for February 20, the campaigning would come to end on the evening of February 18. After that no candidate is allowed to canvass in their respective constituencies.

To maintain law and order, the ECI has also announced dry days from 6 pm on February 18 to 6 pm on February 20. “It is comparatively quiet this time and it is good,” said Satnam Singh, a senior citizen while referring to the ECI guidelines regarding no campaigning from 8 pm to 8 am daily. The ECI this election has also restricted the number of persons for conducting door-to-door campaigning.

Residents say that the ECI should make the campaigning norms stricter so that public life in general is not disturbed. “Even entire traffic comes to a standstill when political leaders are conducting roadshows. Like big rallies, the roadshows should be stopped in future election,” said another resident Kewal Kumar.

Though the mode of campaigning has changed as candidates are relying on social media, local FM channels and public meetings, roadshows are not completely out.

With stalwarts like Amit Shah of the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP already having visited the city, the campaigning is expected to rise further in the remaining days.