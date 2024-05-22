Candidates sweat it out in the field despite sweltering heat

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 21

The rising mercury is no match for the poll heat with candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar campaigning outdoors, addressing rallies and meeting voters despite the scorching temperatures. With the day temperature hovering around 43 degree Celsius, the sizzling heat does not seem to have had an impact on the intensity of campaigning, although the outdoor campaigning now begins early in the day to avoid peak hours.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla today campaigned door-to-door in the markets of Attari during the peak afternoon hours as he urged people to vote for the Congress. He then attended meetings in village Rajatal, Chicha and Basarke Gill. As he continues his outdoor campaign, party workers and volunteers ensure that summer coolers like chabeel (sweetened water) and bottled water are in abundance to combat the heat.

Beginning outdoor campaigning mostly early in the day, Kuldeep Dhaliwal of the AAP too conducted several meetings and rallies in the rural segments of Amritsar today. “We have been ensuring that the door-to-door campaigning begins as early as 9 am and most of the meetings and rallies are held under tented venues. We have also installed pedestal fans with water sprinklers at the outdoor venues to ensure people get respite from heat,” shared Varun, a member of AAP’s campaign team.

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri too has been scheduling most of his outdoor campaigning early in the morning and late evening hours.

