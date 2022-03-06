Candle march for peace in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 5

Workers of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) organised a candle march in Tarn Taran praying for peace amid the the Russia–Ukraine war on Saturday. Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, party leader led the march. Dr Sohal said every country had the right to protect its sovereignty and condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine. Dr Sohal appealed the countries of the United Nations to pave way to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war. —