Candlelight march marks Int'l Human Rights Day

Amritsar, December 11
To mark the Human Rights Day, the Legal Action Aid — a non-government organization (NGO) — organised a candlelight march at the Attari Wagah joint check-post on Sunday in which the national president of the NGO, Shart Vashisht, was in attendance.
Vashisht and his group officers paid obeisance at the memorial site built in memory of a million Punjabis from India and Pakistan who were killed during the Partition in 1947.
The participants prayed for peace as they lit up candles with BSF jawans. They also carried out a peace march. Vashisht rued that human rights are still being violated in this day and age. He noted that while many human rights organisations have been cropping up, those organisations stay stuck with their own interests. And as a result, he said, many of those hailing from underprivileged groups still do not enjoy even basic human rights.
The masses should be aware of their fundamental rights, he stressed, while adding, “Our organisation helps poor and oppressed people.”
