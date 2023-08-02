Canine menace: Stray dogs at Nehru Shopping Complex trouble traders, visitors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 1

Nehru Shopping Complex, a major commercial centre on Lawrence Road, has become a safe haven for stray dogs. A large number of these canines permanently inhabit the building. There are several corners of buildings where the canines give birth to puppies, registering a rise in their numbers every year. These puppies can be seen roaming on various floors of the Nehru Shopping Complex. However, the traders and visitors treat them indulgently but it is not unusual for these stray dogs to make an aggressive charge if they feel threatened.

The tea stall at the corner of Nehru Shopping Complex provides ample food to the stray dogs. A number of visitors, who enjoy their tea after a morning walk at Novelty Chowk, can be seen feeding bread to the stray dogs. Some dog lovers from nearby localities visit the complex specially to feed the dogs.

The traders at Nehru Shopping Complex face great inconvenience due to the increasing number of stray dogs. The dogs ease themselves in the corridors at night. Before opening the shops, the traders have to remove the excreta from the corridor. Sometimes, the pack of dogs starts barking and howling. Traders and workers at Nehru Shopping Complex have demanded that the civic authorities pay attention to the increasing population of stray dogs in the area.

“It is quite often that some stray dogs squat on the stairs and block the movement of people. The customers change their plan to buy the desired goods from the market due to fear of dogs. The visitors don’t feel safe due to the large number of stray dogs in and around the market,” said Harpreet Singh, a mobile phone dealer.

“There are several hideouts for stray dogs in the building. The Amritsar Improvement Trust should block the entry of dogs in the main building. Dogs can be seen roaming on the rooftop and in the parking area. The MC should take some steps to curb the population of stray dogs,” said Pawan Kumar, a worker at Nehru Shopping Complex.