Canine menace: Stray dogs damage flora in parks, green belts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

The residents and gardeners, who look after public parks, often complain about the stray dog menace. Parks and green belts are the favourite places for stray dogs. In scorching heat, they sit in cool and wet spaces in parks. The dogs often dig a small pit in parks. Besides, stray dogs carry bones and food packets in parks, which gives a filthy look to the green area.

In most localities, public parks have stray dogs in large numbers. Parks are meant for the morning and evening walks. Residents fear to go for a walk in parks due to the presence of stray dogs.

“Almost every elderly person, who goes out with a stick for a morning or evening walk, has some bitter experience with stray dogs. Sometimes dogs lying in shrubs inside parks attack passersby or start barking at them suddenly. People often fall or meet with accidents while trying to stay clear of dogs. Last winter, an aggressive dog attacked me in the new Amritsar locality park,” said Lakhbir Singh, a resident.

Rajju, a gardener, said, “The stray dogs damage flowers and saplings. In summer, they search for a cool place to get rid of heat. They dig pits in wet ground of parks. It damages the flora. Dogs collect plastic bags and eatables in parks. The authorities should keep a check on the ir population.”