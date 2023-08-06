Canine Menace: Stray dogs roam freely near Hathi Gate in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

The residents of localities near the Hathi Gate area are irked over the increasing population of stray dogs. The people residing in streets near the historic Gurdwara Lohgarh Sahib are worried about their safety because of these strays.

The surge in the number of strays has created various problems that need immediate attention. These strays often create chaos that leads to accidents. Residents find it difficult to walk or drive around out of fear of being attacked or chased by aggressive canines.

The excessive barking and howling at odd hours has become an annoyance for the people living in the area. The constant disturbance disrupts sleep and affects overall well-being of residents.

“With a rise in the number of stray dogs comes an inevitable problem in management of waste. Stray dogs defecate on public roads and open spaces leaving behind a mess that poses health hazards. Children playing outside are at risk of attack by strays,” said Viney Kumar, a resident of the Hathi Gate area.

“The authorities should consider implementing measures such as sterilisation programmes to control the stray dog population,” said Tarsem Singh, another resident.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation officials said the tendering process for the sterilisation of 20,000 stray dogs was going on. They said three private firms had evinced interest in operating the Animal Birth Control Centre for sterilisation of stray canines. They said after getting approval from the Local Bodies Department, the work order would be issued to one of the firms.