Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, july 29

Visitors have been facing inconvenience due to the presence of several stray dogs at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). These dogs even make their way into air-conditioned halls like those in sub-registrar offices. The dogs can be seen roaming inside other offices too. Ironically, officials and staff don’t take notice of the menace.

However, many visitors recount harrowing experiences with strays in the past. Dog fights create panic among visitors. Many stray dogs permanently stay in the judicial complex and its parking area. Dogs climb atop cars of lawyers and visitors in the parking lots. Sometimes, these dogs take shelter under cars. When drivers come near cars, agitated dogs attack them.

The lawyers in the court complex have demanded that the Municipal Corporation (MC) should catch dogs from the complex and sterilise them on priority.

“People have had unpleasant experiences due to aggressive dogs. Frequent dog fights create panic among visitors. Unfortunately, staff members and officials at the complex hardly take notice of the problem. Some employees feed the strays during the lunch time. The negligent attitude of officials towards the menace has further aggravated the problem,” said Rajan Preet Singh, a visitor.

“There should be some permanent check on the entry points of the DAC. There are more than 10 entry points from where stray dogs can easily enter the complex. The MC should catch dogs and shift them to animal shelter,” said Kuljit Singh, a lawyer.