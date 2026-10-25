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Home / Amritsar / CAQM sounds alarm over stubble burning in dist, warns against laxity

CAQM sounds alarm over stubble burning in dist, warns against laxity

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A CAQM team holds a review meeting with officials in Amritsar.
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Saturday expressed concern over the rising number of stubble-burning incidents in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, directing officials to step up surveillance and ensure farmers have access to the required machinery for paddy straw management.

The commission warned that any laxity or failure to take effective measures would invite strict action and accountability.

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The directions were issued by a CAQM team led by its Chairman, Rajesh Verma, during a review meeting with the deputy commissioners and other officials concerned of both districts. The team reviewed measures being taken for the comprehensive management of paddy stubble and actions taken by the two districts in response to the rising number of stubble-burning incidents. The team directed officials to make all possible efforts to curb the rising trend.

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The commission stressed the need to maximise the use of paddy stubble as fuel in thermal power plants, brick kilns and industries where feasible.

It also directed that sector-wise nodal officers be assigned responsibility for ensuring the actual utilisation of paddy straw by the respective sectors.

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Emphasising the need for timely intervention at the field level, the CAQM team directed officials to make regular visits to villages and farmers to inform them about the availability of stubble-management facilities and ensure that the required machinery reached them in time.

The district administrations were asked to strengthen coordination among farmers, custom hiring centres (CHCs), machinery providers and other stakeholders to ensure that farmers could access residue-management solutions without delay.

With Tarn Taran continuing to figure among districts reporting a high number of stubble-burning incidents, its deputy commissioner was directed to accord top priority to the issue and intensify preventive and management measures.

During the visit, the team also inspected facilities in Amritsar where paddy stubble is being used as fuel. It visited an industrial boiler at a complex in the district where paddy-straw pellets are being used as fuel.

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