Car-borne persons snatch cellphone from policeman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

A cop was looted by four armed car-borne persons when he was having a walk in his village after dinner here on Tuesday night. Punjab Police ASI Jagga Singh of Lehraka village said he was currently posted with the city police.

He said around 11pm on Tuesday night, he went for a walk in the village after having dinner. He said when he was walking on the circular road of the village, a car came from the village side and stopped in front of him. He said four persons came out of the car. They were armed with sharp-weapons and threatened to kill him. He said they snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot.

Following his complaint on Wednesday evening, the police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC against unknown persons and further investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, some unknown persons snatched the purse from a woman who was accompanied by her sister near the Beas bus stand. The victims were travelling on their scooter. Sehaj Kaur, complainant and resident of Chhajalwaddi village, said when they reached near the Beas bus stand, two bike-borne persons came from the rear and snatched her purse containing three mobile phones and important documents. Beas police have registered a case in this regard.

#Punjab Police