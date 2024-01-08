Amritsar: Car dealers celebrate New Year, Lohri

Amritsar, January 7
Members of the Amritsar Car Dealers’ Association today celebrated the arrival of the New Year (NY) and the Lohri festival with much fervour. The car dealers ushered in the new year by crooning Sundar Mundariye and dancing to bhangra beats.
Some fresh members have been inducted into the association.
