Car driver booked for death of man

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Sadar Police station here has registered a case against an unidentified car driver for death of a daily wager in a road accident. In a complaint to the police, Rajesh Prajapati said his brother Muni Lal and cousin Devanand were returning home on May 6 when an over speeding car hit their bike near Fatehgarh Churrian flyover around 8.40 PM.

He said his brother was driving the bike while Devanand was riding pillion. The accident left Devanand dead.

Prajapati said due to darkness, he could not see the registration number of the vehicle. He said the driver of the car fled away after the accident.

Investigating officer ASI Amar Singh said a case under relevent sections of the IPC was registered.

