Car robbers on prowl , police still clueless

Amritsar, October 14
Just hours after a car was robbed in the Ranjit Avenue area, three unidentified bike-borne miscreants tried to rob Pukhraj, a Ram Tirath road area resident, of his car in the Mall Road area. However, their attempt to rob the car was foiled after an onlooker intervened. They fled the spot leaving their bike and the car behind. The bike was later found to be a stolen one.
Police investigations revealed that the bike belonged to a resident of Roriwal. It was stolen around 10 days ago. A complaint was lodged with the police in this regard.
The police have registered two separate FIRs, however, the suspects are yet to be identified. The police teams today scrutinised the CCTV footage. The culprits who had robbed a car at Ranjit Avenue had later headed towards Loharaka. In that incident, three armed persons had robbed a youth of a car at gun-point on Thursday evening.
