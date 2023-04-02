Car snatched from banker at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Three car-borne miscreants snatched a car from a banker at gunpoint in the Ranjit Avenue area last midnight. The police have started an investigation into the case.

The victim, Saurav Bansal, along with his friend and Lucky Thakur, had gone towards the railway station area for having dinner.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said a black-coloured Hyundai accent car hit their car from behind. They initially ignored it and moved ahead. However, the accused overtook them and stopped abruptly before their car near Dashehra ground in Ranjit Avenue.

He said the unknown accused snatched their car at gunpoint and fled away from the scene.

Khosa said the police teams are scrutinising the CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle. A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered.