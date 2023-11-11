Car snatching: Two sons of cops among four nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

The city police have cracked a car snatching case and arrested four persons, including sons of two cops, in this connection. The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 5 and 6.

Those arrested were identified as Sahil Gill of Sundar Nagar in Kot Khalsa; Gurpreet Singh of Ram Nagar Colony, Islamabad; Jashanpreet Singh of Azad Nagar in Kot Khalsa; and Rajandeep Singh of Loharaka Kalan village. The police have recovered the snatched car, an Apple mobile phone and the Swift Dzire car used in the crime.

Sahil Gill and Rajandeep’s fathers were Punjab Police ASIs deputed with Amritsar city and rural police, respectively.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said Ankush Sharma of Vrindavan Garden on the Fatehgarh Churian road runs a cloth shop in Karmo Deorhi area in the walled city. He told the police that on the midnight of November 5, he came to Ranjit Avenue D block area in his car for having dinner. He said at around 1.30am he was having dinner in his car, a Swift Dzire car with Delhi registration number stopped there and the occupants of the car started talking with him.

He said when he went to the cash counter for payment leaving the doors of his SUV unlocked, the accused drove away his car. However, as the car was automatic and key was with him, the accused returned the spot and started thrashing him. They snatched the car keys and drove away both cars.

The ACP said on receiving information, the police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested them. The police recovered both cars and the mobile phone from them. He said the police team was surprised when they came to know that two of them were sons of ASIs posted with the city police and the rural police.

The accused were produced in a court which remanded them in police custody for further investigations.