Car stolen from market

Phagwara: A Maruti car bearing the registration number PB-36C-2999 was found stolen near Chadha Market last night. The car owner, Gurjit Singh, a resident of village Sahni, told the police that he went to Chadha Market to make some purchase after parking his car but found it missing when he returned. OC
NRI’s house burgled
Phagwara: The house of NRI Sunny Singh was reportedly burgled in village Narur last night. Bhupinder Kaur, mother of Sunny Singh, was away at the time of burglary. Rajan Singh, a close friend of Sunny, told the police that the burglars entered the house after breaking the locks and decamped after stealing costly watches, gold and silver ornaments besides cash worth Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case.
