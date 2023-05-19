Career counselling training for teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Government schools will appoint teachers as counsellors to inform students about career opportunities as per their qualifications. Currently, students in a batch of 40 are made to visit the District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises on a regular basis. Now, the teachers will be trained for their services to be used in schools.

District Guidance Counsellor Jasbir Singh GilL, who had previously moderated the training of teachers and students’ visits for guidance counselling, had said that teachers from government schools will be trained on the lines of private schools to offer career guidance advice and also counselling to the students.

The District Education Office had two years earlier initiated the Mashaal project under the aegis of the Department of School Education. A section of teachers from each government school was assigned the task of counselling. Most of the time, vocational teachers or subject teachers often offer advice to students from senior classes.

Rajesh Sharma, DEO (Elementary), said that counselling has become an immediate need for students. “The students, especially from senior secondary classes, who come from poor families and have no other exposure to career-related advice, will benefit greatly from the guidance counsellors. Currently, the government schools do not have any assigned guidance counsellors.” He stressed that the professionally qualified counsellors will help the students cope with academic and peer pressure that students often face.