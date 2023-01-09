Carjackers strike, rob two persons

Amritsar, January 8
Three armed robbers snatched a car from two youths in Jandiala Guru at gunpoint here yesterday. No breakthrough has been made in the case so far.
Lakhpreet Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar said he, along with his friend, had gone to an eatery for paying the food bill while his friend was waiting in the car. He said two youths came there and pointed a pistol at his friend. They pulled him out of the car and fled away with the car.
