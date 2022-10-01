Case registered against Verka Ramlila organisers for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar, September 30
The police have registered a case against the organisers of Ramlila (in Verka area) and artistes for presenting an indecent act during the programme. The organisers were booked for hurting religious sentiments. A number of Hindu activists assembled at Verka after a video of the event went viral.
