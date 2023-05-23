Case registered for hurting religious feelings

Amritsar, May 22
The Chheharta police have booked some unidentified persons for hurting the religious sentiments after a five-month long investigation in a complaint lodged by Vipin Nayyar, the president of the Sanatan Maha Sabha-Punjab.
A resident of Chheharta had complained that some unidentified persons had morphed some pictures of Hindu deities. The police have registered a case under Sections 295-A and 506 of the IPC against the unidentified persons.
