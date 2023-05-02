Cash stolen from gurdwara

Phagwara, May 1
The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash from gurdwara. Sarbann Singh, a resident of Partab Pura village, complained to the police that thieves barged into Gurdwara Shri Baba Sain Bhagat on April 29 night and stole cash from the box. Investigating Officer Anwar Masih said a case under Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.
