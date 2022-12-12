Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to sell its land on some prominent places in the city to raise revenue. The civic body has sent the resolution passed in the MC House to the state government for approval. Facing acute financial crisis, the MC is not able to pay several general payments.

According to information, if state government does not pay MC’s GST share soon, then the latter would not even able to pay salaries to its employees. The income of the various departments of the MC is lagging behind from the target recovery.

List of properties The Municipal Corporation is planning to sell a chunk of land near Khalsa College, land at Mahal village, five-kanal land near Durgiana Mandir, four-kanal land opposite Durgiana Mandir Police Chowki, Kothi, four-kanal land near Max City, agriculture land on main bypass road in Ganupur Kala and 20-kanal land at Fateh Singh Colony on Jhabbal Road.

The MC has set a target to collect Rs 35 crore from the sale of its property in the current financial year.

The MC set a target to collect Rs 35 crore from the sale of its property during the current financial year. However, the MC plans to sell its properties every year but in the absence of government’s necessary approval the targets never gets achieved.

The MC has been planning to sell a land chunk near Khalsa College, land at Mahal village, five-kanal land near Durgiana Mandir, four-kanal land opposite Durgiana Mandir Police Chowki, Kothi, four-kanal land near Max City, agriculture land on main bypass road in Ganupur Kala and 20-kanal land at Fateh Singh Colony on Jhabbal Road. The MC officials are expecting to collect crores of rupees by selling these land chunks.

MC chief Sandeep Rishi said the MC has got the approval from the House to sell its lands. He said the rates have been fixed by the committee constituted by the government to fix the rate of these lands. Now, after taking its approval from the government soon, the MC will sell its land chunks.