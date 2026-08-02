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Home / Amritsar / Casteist remarks: Amritsar cops accused of inaction

Casteist remarks: Amritsar cops accused of inaction

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:36 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A veterinary doctor of Bal Sachandar village in Amritsar has accused the police of failing to arrest village nambardar despite registering an FIR for allegedly using casteist slurs against the complainant. The doctor also claimed that he is now being threatened to withdraw the case.

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Dr Ravail Singh said he has submitted a fresh complaint to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, seeking the inclusion of the village sarpanch and another person as co-accused in the case.Advocate Ravi Mahajan, representing the complainant, said that if the police fail to take appropriate action, they would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the police as well as the accused.

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Dr Ravail Singh alleged that the village nambardar abused him using casteist remarks on June 6 due to personal enmity. He further alleged that on July 10, the accused again hurled caste-based abuses over the phone using the mobile phone of his associate.

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