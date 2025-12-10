DT
Home / Amritsar / Cath lab inaugurated

Cath lab inaugurated

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:10 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
Medicaid Hospital & Critical Care Centre, Amritsar, marked its annual day celebrations with enthusiasm, highlighting milestones in its commitment to advanced healthcare and recognising staff contributions.

The event commenced with the inauguration of the hospital’s newly established Cath Lab, a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide advanced cardiac diagnostics and interventional procedures. The addition of this lab represented a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility to cardiac care in the region.

Mr Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina praised the hospital’s work, noting its continued excellence in treating respiratory illnesses under the stewardship of Dr Ravneet Singh Grover. Dr PS Grover, chairman of the hospital, added that beyond chest problems, the hospital was delivering excellent care for ENT diseases under the expert guidance of Dr Ruchika Grover.

A major highlight of the celebration was the Stars of the Year-2025 awards ceremony, which honoured outstanding staff for their dedication and service to patient care. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated recipients.

Rotary Governor Anil Singhal commended the hospital for its generous work with poor and underprivileged patients. Speaking at the event, Dr Ravneet Singh Grover, managing director, thanked the staff and stated that the organisation’s progress was the direct result of their unwavering commitment to compassionate, healthcare.

