Cattle smuggling bid foiled in Amritsar

Acting on a complaint, the police foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt and seized a truck carrying 15 cows, while the accused driver and his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

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According to police information, a complaint was received from Pankaj Davesar, a resident of Kartar Nagar, Chheharta. The complainant alleged that unknown accused were ferrying cattle in a truck to Madhya Pradesh.

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Following the tip-off, a police team intercepted and took control of the truck. However, the accused fled from spot before they could be arrested.

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A case was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 4-A of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, along with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused involved in the case.