CBSE directs schools to focus on learning gaps, conceptual knowledge

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in its most transformative phase where the focus of the New Education Policy (NEP) is on addressing learning gaps by shifting from rote learning to competency-based education, and also blending education using various tools for assessment, identifying and addressing the students’ struggles and solving them.

The CBSE suggests that schools take the initiative in early years or in the foundational stage to strengthen conceptual understanding. To understand any concept, knowing ‘why’ is essential to have an understanding behind the concept. This strategy leads to “enquiry-based education”. Knowing how to solve the problem will not only help to solve the conceptual problems, but also the challenges lying ahead in their lives.

The CBSE is trying to overhaul education towards smarter learning. The learner is in the centre of teaching-learning process, minimising pressure while fostering analytical and problem-solving abilities.

What are learning gaps?

Learning gaps refer to the difference between what students are expected to know at a particular stage and what they actually know. These gaps may arise due to disruptions in schooling, varied learning abilities, lack of foundational concepts, irregular attendance, language barriers or limited learning support at home. The CBSE introduced holistic progress cards for the foundational stage. These cards help teachers to track learning progression, identify early development, challenges and address gaps through tailored and systematic support. Similarly, to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real word application, the focus of the CBSE is on vocational skills and mandatory composite skill labs. It advised schools on the use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction from pre-primary to Class II, to improve the comprehension and language-based learning gaps.

Minimising learning gaps requires a holistic, inclusive and continuous approach involving schools, teachers, students and parents. With targeted interventions, innovative teaching practices and consistent monitoring, schools can ensure equitable learning opportunities and academic success for every child.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Neha Saini