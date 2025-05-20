CBSE mandates ‘sugar boards’ in schools to curb health issues

In a recent move focused on creating nutritious food environment around schools and educating students on healthy eating habits, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish ‘sugar boards’ on their campuses. These boards will monitor students’ sugar intake and raise awareness about the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption.

This move follows recommendations from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), amid growing concerns over the rising incidence of Type 2 diabetes, obesity and dental issues among children. The availability of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods in school settings has been identified as a major contributing factor.

The schools have been instructed to display information on these sugar boards, including the recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content of commonly consumed foods and drinks, potential health risks, and healthier dietary alternatives. Furthermore, schools are encouraged to organise seminars and workshops to educate students on mindful eating practices.

The CBSE has asked the schools to submit a brief report along with photographs of these activities by July 15.

The move is being appreciated by health and nutrition experts and influencers, like Revant Himmatsingka aka Foodpharmer who called it a beginning of India’s war against sugar and obesity. Most educators feel that mandating and regulation in schools only would not solve the problem at hand.

“This is an appreciable move as high consumption of junk food and sugar rich food among kids has resulted in burnouts among students. That’s why you see a lot of them feel physically weak and pass out even during mild exercise routines. But these mandates were done earlier as well, yielding limited results. The problem can be solved by adopting a holistic approach where adults and parents become a part of the movement,” said Deepika Chandel, a teacher and health educator.

In 2019, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had implemented a ban on sale of unhealthy and junk food in school canteens and around 50m radius of the schools. Following this, several private schools had implemented a blanket ban on sale of junk food inside school canteens. Since, most schools have an outsourced canteen or cafe, the implementation of these orders were shaky.

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, the Principal of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, says, “The cafe on our school premises functions with a menu approved by the school. As per the CBSE guidelines in this regard, the menu is based upon the principle of discouraging junk food, sugary and aerated drinks. We keep a check through the cafe committee comprising of senior teachers and school cookery department team.”

Sonia Singh, a freelance nutritionist and diet consultant for several private schools and hospitals in city, feels that this issue requires all stakeholders to become equal partners in the war against sugar and obesity. “Restricting a child’s sugar intake via junk food in schools is a welcome step and must be practiced to the tee. But the same needs to be done at home, with parents monitoring their kid’s intake of sugar and other harmful contributors like gluten, palm oil and chemical additives in his diet.”