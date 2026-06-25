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Home / Amritsar / CCTV footage helps police nab robbery suspects

CCTV footage helps police nab robbery suspects

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The D-Division police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly robbing a man in the Lohgarh area. The police have also recovered Rs 2,000 from the accused, while efforts are underway to nab their fifth accomplice.

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According to the police, a case was registered under Sections 310(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the D-Division police station on Monday. Those arrested have been identified as Shivam Gupta, alias Kalu, of Lohgarh; Saurav, alias Sahil, of Katra Parja, Hathi Gate; Sanju Kumar of Gali Badrao; and a juvenile.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said the incident occurred on Sunday night and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Shortly after, a video of the incident went viral on social media.

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The complainant, Nikhil Kumar Samanta, originally from West Bengal and currently residing in the Lohgarh area, told the police that he was cleaning the seat of his Activa scooter after closing his jewellery shop when five youths approached him. One of them allegedly grabbed him from behind by the neck, while others forcibly snatched his wallet from his trouser pocket before pushing him to the ground and fleeing. Acting swiftly, the police analysed the case from all angles and succeeded in identifying and arresting four of the accused.

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