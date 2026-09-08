CCTV must in Amritsar parking lots: Police

Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill ordered parking lots in the city to instal CCTV cameras. The top cop said parking contractors must maintain vehicles’ records.

Under Section 163 of the BNS of the Indian National Security Act, 2023, owners/managers of parking lots at railway stations, bus depots, religious places, hospitals, crowded markets and other places within the limits of the Commissionerate were required to instal CCTV cameras.

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“Records of the vehicles’ number plates, drivers and other details need to be maintained for 45 days, and submitted to the area police station every 15 days.

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A vehicle owner will also be required to make entry in a register. If the vehicle is to be parked for more than a day, parking employees need to keep a photocopy of his/her driver’s licence. Police verification of those working in parking lots too is a must.