DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / CCTV must in Amritsar parking lots: Police

CCTV must in Amritsar parking lots: Police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill ordered parking lots in the city to instal CCTV cameras. The top cop said parking contractors must maintain vehicles’ records.

Under Section 163 of the BNS of the Indian National Security Act, 2023, owners/managers of parking lots at railway stations, bus depots, religious places, hospitals, crowded markets and other places within the limits of the Commissionerate were required to instal CCTV cameras.

Advertisement

“Records of the vehicles’ number plates, drivers and other details need to be maintained for 45 days, and submitted to the area police station every 15 days.

Advertisement

A vehicle owner will also be required to make entry in a register. If the vehicle is to be parked for more than a day, parking employees need to keep a photocopy of his/her driver’s licence. Police verification of those working in parking lots too is a must.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts