CCTVs help cops nab chain snatchers in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, May 4

Taking advantage of the numerous CCTVs recently installed across the length and breadth of the city, Pathankot cops have nabbed two criminals who were engaged in the recent chain snatching incidents in the town. Solving the snatchings had become a big challenge for the police.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said yesterday a young housewife Neelam Kumari was targeted by snatchers — Roban Kumar and Vishal — both residents of the neighbouring township of Sujanpur. She was waylaid by the duo, which was riding a motorcycle, and after a struggle they managed to flee with her diamond earrings. After Neelam formally lodged a complaint, the SSP constituted a team under DSP (City) Lakhwinder Singh. The cops examined all the CCTV footage on the paths taken by the snatchers and managed to apprehend them. The earrings have been recovered and the motorcycle used in the crime has been seized.

A case has been registered at the Division No. 2 police station under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

This month the police had received 17 complaints of chain snatching and have solved all of them. A majority of the cases were cracked through CCTVs. “These devices deter crime by increasing the risk of detection for criminal behaviour,” said the SSP.