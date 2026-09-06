Celebrating women whose art is class apart

To celebrate women whose works have transcended boundaries, the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi and the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademiare jointly organising an exhibition on the theme, “Celebrating Together — Women Artists of Punjab and Chandigarh”.

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar, is also part of the collaboration. They say art is the only way to bring people together and strengthen bonds.

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The exhibition that opened today at the art gallery, brings together distinguished and emerging women artists from different cities and diverse social and personal backgrounds, expressing themes of love, harmony, patriotism, unity and human sensitivity through art.

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These artists include Kamal Sohal, Rajinder Kaur Pasricha and Jeewan Dureja from Punjab, and Prof Sadhna Sangar, artist Aradhna Tandon and sculptor Gurmeet Goldy from Chandigarh. At the exhibition,

paintings, sculptures, graphics, drawings and video installations caught the fancy of art lovers.

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“The role of women artists in the history of Indian art has been immensely significant. Amrita Sher-Gil gave modern Indian art a distinctive vision, making Indian life, rural society, and the experiences and emotions of women important subjects of her artistic expression. Not only in India, but also in the history of world art, numerous women artists have established independent identities despite social and institutional barriers. Artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Frida Kahlo and Louise Bourgeois transformed their experiences, struggles, relationships, social realities and human emotions into creative expressions,” said Sumeet Dua, president, Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, and

an artist.

“The exhibition presents women empowerment not merely as an idea, but as a creative force. When a woman expresses her experiences, thoughts and emotions through art, her voice does not remain confined to the canvas, it becomes part of a larger social and cultural dialogue,” said Rajinder Mohan Chinna, president, Indian Academy of Fine Arts.

Through this exhibition, an effort is also being made to convey the message that when art connects, hearts connect, creating new dimensions of harmony, understanding and shared joy. “In a society that increasingly needs empathy, coexistence and sensitive dialogue, art can play a vital role in strengthening these values,” said

The exhibition will remain open to visitors till September 8 from 10 am to 7 pm daily.