Home / Amritsar / Celebration erupts in city after BJP’s Bihar victory

Celebration erupts in city after BJP’s Bihar victory

Supporters dance to the beats of dhol, burst firecrackers and share sweets with local residents

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:07 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Senior BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu along with other leaders and workers celebrates the party’s win in the Bihar assembly elections in Amritsar on Friday.
Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in Bihar, party leaders and workers in Amritsar North erupted in celebrations on Friday. Under the leadership of BJP leader Akshay Sharma, supporters danced to the beats of dhol, burst firecrackers and shared sweets with local residents.

BJP youth leader Akshay Sharma said, “Bihar’s victory is the victory of the entire nation. The people of Bihar have shown immense trust in the BJP’s development-oriented governance and given us a massive mandate. We are deeply grateful to them.”

He further stated that after Bihar, it is now Punjab’s turn, adding that by 2027, the BJP is set to form the government in Punjab. Despite the BJP candidate’s defeat in the Tarn Taran byelection, he said the party secured significant votes solely on its own strength, clearly indicating its growing acceptance across Punjab.

BJP senior leader and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri said the Bihar win is a win for the party’s development model. “The numbers speak for themselves, and if the people of Bihar have given the mandate in the BJP’s favour, then it reflects the work being done on the ground by the party.”

Sandhu and Akshay Sharma were addressing people during the event “Shaher Do Gall, BJP De Naal”.

