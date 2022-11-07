Cellphone seized from jail, 6 booked

Tarn Taran, November 6
A team of officials of the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, led by Harish Kumar, Assistant Superintendent, seized one mobile phone with a charger, which was being used by six inmates lodged in the jail.
The Goindwal Sahib police said the accused who had been using the mobile phone had been identified as Ravisher Singh Ravi, Gurkirat Singh alias Ghuggi alias Shooter, both of Sheron, Jarmanjit Singh of Amritsar, Varinder Singh Kaka of Naushehra Pannuan, Rachhpal Singh of Sugga and Chandan Singh of Chuslewar (Patti).
The police said most of the accused were gangsters who had been lodged in jail for heinous crime.
The cellphone seized from Ravisher Singh was given to him by Jarmanjit Singh. The other accused too used this mobile to talk to their acquaintances outside the jail.
A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act had been registered against the accused in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...