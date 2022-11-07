Cellphone seized from jail, 6 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

A team of officials of the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, led by Harish Kumar, Assistant Superintendent, seized one mobile phone with a charger, which was being used by six inmates lodged in the jail.

The Goindwal Sahib police said the accused who had been using the mobile phone had been identified as Ravisher Singh Ravi, Gurkirat Singh alias Ghuggi alias Shooter, both of Sheron, Jarmanjit Singh of Amritsar, Varinder Singh Kaka of Naushehra Pannuan, Rachhpal Singh of Sugga and Chandan Singh of Chuslewar (Patti).

The police said most of the accused were gangsters who had been lodged in jail for heinous crime.

The cellphone seized from Ravisher Singh was given to him by Jarmanjit Singh. The other accused too used this mobile to talk to their acquaintances outside the jail.

A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act had been registered against the accused in this regard.

