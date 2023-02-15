Cellphone seized from Pak inmate

Amritsar, February 14
Central Jail staff recovered three mobile phones from inmates today. One of the mobiles has been recovered from a Pakistani prisoner.
Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Mandeep Singh said during a surprise checking conducted by the staff, three mobile phones were recovered from inmates. When Pakistani prisoners were examined in the barracks, a touch screen phone was also seized from one of them.
The Pakistani prisoner has been identified as Mohammad Aslam, alias Pehalwan, a resident of Shahbaz village in Kasur district. Along with this, a cellphone was also recovered from two other prisoners lodged in the jail. A case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...