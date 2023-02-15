Cellphone seized from Pak inmate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Central Jail staff recovered three mobile phones from inmates today. One of the mobiles has been recovered from a Pakistani prisoner.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Mandeep Singh said during a surprise checking conducted by the staff, three mobile phones were recovered from inmates. When Pakistani prisoners were examined in the barracks, a touch screen phone was also seized from one of them.

The Pakistani prisoner has been identified as Mohammad Aslam, alias Pehalwan, a resident of Shahbaz village in Kasur district. Along with this, a cellphone was also recovered from two other prisoners lodged in the jail. A case was registered.