Cellphones, headphones seized from jail

Tarn Taran, November 30
Three keypad mobile phones and other banned articles were seized during a search of the barracks in Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, on Wednesday. Officials said a keypad mobile with SIM was recovered from Varinder Singh, an undertrial.
Two keypad mobile phones with SIMs, two adapters and four headphones were found unclaimed in jail barracks. The police have registered cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act in this connection.
