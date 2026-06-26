Cellphones seized from Goindwal jail

Prohibited items and narcotics were seized from the Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib here on Wednesday. According to Additional Superintendent of Jail Jaswant Singh, several packets containing banned and non-permitted items, allegedly thrown into the jail premises from outside, were recovered from different parts of the prison.

Advertisement

The recovered items included 11 mobile phones, 668 bundles of bidis, 329 packets of tobacco, 67 packets of Cool Lip, 47 packets of cigarettes, 12 lighters, data cables, handsets and heater springs. Investigating officers Angrej Singh and Pargat Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of the unclaimed prohibited items from the jail premises.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that incidents of drug packets and other illegal substances being thrown into the jail from outside have reportedly increased.