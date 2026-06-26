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Home / Amritsar / Cellphones seized from Goindwal jail

Cellphones seized from Goindwal jail

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Gurbaxpuri
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A view of Goindwal jail.
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Prohibited items and narcotics were seized from the Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib here on Wednesday. According to Additional Superintendent of Jail Jaswant Singh, several packets containing banned and non-permitted items, allegedly thrown into the jail premises from outside, were recovered from different parts of the prison.

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The recovered items included 11 mobile phones, 668 bundles of bidis, 329 packets of tobacco, 67 packets of Cool Lip, 47 packets of cigarettes, 12 lighters, data cables, handsets and heater springs. Investigating officers Angrej Singh and Pargat Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of the unclaimed prohibited items from the jail premises.

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It is pertinent to mention that incidents of drug packets and other illegal substances being thrown into the jail from outside have reportedly increased.

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