Cells seized from Amritsar jail

Amritsar, June 17

The Central Jail authorities confiscated five mobile phones and loose white tablets from different prisoners during surprise checking on Friday. The jail authorities seized one mobile phone and 720 loose white tablets from Simranjit Singh of Krishna Nagar while four cell phones were seized from Lovepreet Singh of Gate Hakima, Jatinder Singh of Batala, Karan Kumar of Guru Ramdas Nagar Colony and Parminder Preet of Rayya. Two separate cases were registered for violation of jail norms.