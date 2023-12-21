Central Jail warden held with opium

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 20

The Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, which courted controversies following the recovery of mobiles, drugs and other objectionable articles, is again in the news after Jail Warden Ranjit Singh (Belt No. 4593) was arrested with 250 grams of opium.

He was the supervisor for Barrack No. 8. Police said the accused has been booked under the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act.

The police said the accused had come on duty at 6 am and complained of pain in stomach at about 8.10 am. He went outside the jail to take medicines and returned at 8.20 am. Harish Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said during search, 250 grams of opium was seized.

