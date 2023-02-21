'Centralised admission portal only to benefit pvt varsities'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

The meeting of the executive committee of Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF) was held and it was decided not to conduct admission on the centralised online portal as proposed by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Punjab. They said that the colleges are already conducting online admissions on their own and the state government should not force them to go for centralised admissions.

The meeting was chaired by Federation president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, and it was unanimously decided by members of the executive committee that the time has come to further intensify the agitation over the admission portal, which is detrimental to the interests of colleges and rather serves the interest of private universities.

Discussions were also held over the retirement of college teachers at the age of 58 years and the Federation asked the government to roll back its decision failing which the management will be forced to relieve the teachers. This, they said, will lead to unnecessary litigation and harassment of teachers and the onus for such a large-scale unrest in institutions of higher learning will lie on the state government. They announced that no college shall participate in the ‘discriminatory’ centralised admission portal, which is being implemented arbitrarily without going into its merits and consequences. Chinna said they were against centralised admissions and not online admissions.