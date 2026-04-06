Centre failed to help old ally Iran, working under US pressure, says CPI

A meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Amritsar (rural) unit, was held recently at Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Bhawan under the leadership of Barjinder Singh Josan. Several party leaders and members attended the meeting, and discussed both international and local issues.

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Addressing the gathering, former MLA Hardev Singh Arshi and leader Prithipal Singh Marimegha strongly criticised the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

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They said such actions violated international law, and United Nations guidelines.

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They termed the operation an “inhumane act”, warning that the ongoing conflict could have serious global consequences.

The leaders alleged that the war was part of a larger plan to control Iran’s oil resources and impose a puppet government. They praised the people of Iran for “resisting the aggression” with courage. The leaders also criticised India’s foreign policy, stating that the Centre had failed to support its old ally, Iran, and was working under pressure from the United States.

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They said this could lead to fuel shortages and rising prices in India, affecting common people. District secretary Lakhbir Singh Nizampur condemned the alleged mistreatment of a warehouse corporation officer, and demanded strict action against those responsible for his suicide. New district-level office-bearers were elected during the meeting.