icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Centre failed to help old ally Iran, working under US pressure, says CPI

Centre failed to help old ally Iran, working under US pressure, says CPI

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:23 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Amritsar (rural) unit, was held recently at Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Bhawan under the leadership of Barjinder Singh Josan. Several party leaders and members attended the meeting, and discussed both international and local issues.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, former MLA Hardev Singh Arshi and leader Prithipal Singh Marimegha strongly criticised the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Advertisement

They said such actions violated international law, and United Nations guidelines.

Advertisement

They termed the operation an “inhumane act”, warning that the ongoing conflict could have serious global consequences.

The leaders alleged that the war was part of a larger plan to control Iran’s oil resources and impose a puppet government. They praised the people of Iran for “resisting the aggression” with courage. The leaders also criticised India’s foreign policy, stating that the Centre had failed to support its old ally, Iran, and was working under pressure from the United States.

Advertisement

They said this could lead to fuel shortages and rising prices in India, affecting common people. District secretary Lakhbir Singh Nizampur condemned the alleged mistreatment of a warehouse corporation officer, and demanded strict action against those responsible for his suicide. New district-level office-bearers were elected during the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts