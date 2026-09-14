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Home / Amritsar / Centre ignored Punjab during power crisis, alleges AAP

Centre ignored Punjab during power crisis, alleges AAP

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:33 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP’s chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the power crisis that the state faced during the past week was the result of the Centre’s “negative attitude” and its policy of depriving the state of its rightful share.

He said whenever any state faced a technical crisis, it was the Centre’s duty to support it. “During such a difficult time, the Centre abandoned Punjab,” he alleged.

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“However, thanks to the day-and-night efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Powercom officials, Punjab has now completely emerged from this crisis,” he claimed.

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Addressing a press conference here, Dhaliwal said that the problem had arisen due to technical faults in the units of the private thermal power plants at Talwandi Sabo and Nabha, which had now been completely rectified.

“Since 6 am on Sunday, uninterrupted electricity has been supplied across Punjab to agricultural, industrial and domestic consumers without any outage,” he said. He said Punjab’s own power generation had reached 5,300-5,400 MW, and all 10 thermal units in the state were functioning smoothly. “The total demand of 15,700 MW is being successfully met,” he added.

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