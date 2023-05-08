Centre pursuing divisive policy in Manipur: CPI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) have appealed to the Central government to choose dialogue over force to resolve the ongoing crisis in Manipur. In a press release issued here today, the CPI leaders stated that reports of violence and arson from Manipur were a matter of serious concern.

Senior party leader Amarjit Singh Asal said that the ongoing turmoil in Manipur was a direct result of the divisive policy pursued by the BJP government at the Centre. Strife between people was encouraged for electoral gains and has resulted in strategically located states like Manipur being engulfed by violence, he added.

The party demanded that the Union Home Ministry and the Manipur government reach out to all stakeholders and political parties for the immediate cessation of hostilities. A political solution to the crisis should be found by taking people into confidence and restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur, said Asal.