Centre releases funds for road repairs in SAD MLA’s area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia today inaugurated the Rs 10.31 crore project to repair the Majitha-Fatehgarh Churian road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Ganieve Majithia had earlier taken up the issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha while detailing how the road, which was repaired and widened during the time of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in 2013, had virtually turned into a death trap.

She had also highlighted the fact that the road was not repaired in 2018-19 as scheduled and was not being repaired with state funds by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Ganieve Majithia had demanded that the road be repaired from state funds, as was done by the SAD government earlier at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

The SAD legislator, while thanking Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for releasing funds for the repair of the road under the CRIF, said she was also thankful to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal who had taken up the issue with Nitin Gadkari. The MLA said now that the Central government had stepped in to repair the Majitha-Fatehgarh Churian section of the road, the state government should also repair the Amritsar-Majitha section of the road from its own funds as promised. She also demanded that the entire road be four-laned saying it connected two important religious places, Amritsar and Dera Baba Nanak, and was used extensively by people.

