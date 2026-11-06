Centre, state govt under attack over irregularities in Punjab PCS Mains results

Opposition leaders Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, working president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, and BJP national headquarters incharge and MP Tarun Chugh on Thursday targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Centre over alleged irregularities in the Punjab PCS Mains Examination 2026 results, questioning the transparency of the recruitment process and demanding an independent probe.

Slamming the Centre and the Punjab Government over controversies surrounding the NEET examination and the Punjab PCS Mains results, Danny Bandala stated that repeated questions over the credibility of recruitment exams were jeopardising the future of the youth.

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“First, NEET and now PCS. Who will assure the youth that these recruitment exams are fair and transparent? How can honest administration be expected from those who enter the system through corrupt means?” he questioned.

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Danny said recent controversy over the Punjab PCS Mains results had shaken the confidence of students and their parents in the examination system.

He demanded an independent central probe into the PCS controversy, including scrutiny of seating arrangements, roll number allocation, evaluation of answer sheets and marks awarded to candidates.

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He termed the claims regarding an unusually high number of candidates being shortlisted from specific rooms at four examination centres serious.

As many as 751 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews against 331 posts. He also referred to claims that 10-11 candidates from certain rooms had made it to the list and nearly 24 per cent of the shortlisted candidates belonged to one examination centre.

Danny said the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had promised to provide jobs on merit, without bribes or recommendations. However, the allegations surrounding the PCS results had raised questions over the government's claims of ensuring corruption-free recruitment.

He said the Chief Minister should address the concerns instead of merely publicising the government's achievements.

Calling for accountability from both the Centre and the state government, Danny said the youth deserved a transparent recruitment system in which merit and hard work, rather than money, political influence or recommendations, determined their future.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh has written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, an immediate halt to the selection process and preservation of all examination-related records and evidence until the inquiry is completed.

Chugh said the results, declared on November 4, had triggered serious concerns, with candidates alleging that roll numbers of even those, who did not appear for the examination figured in the list of successful candidates. He also flagged the alleged selection of 86 candidates in groups of three or four consecutive roll numbers and the high representation of candidates from certain examination centres.