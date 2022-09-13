Centre to promote no-burn agri practices launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) launched a Straw Management Sewa Kendra at Makowal village in Amritsar on Monday. The kendra has been launched to promote regenerative and no-burn agriculture in Punjab.

Global Conservation Managing Director Matt Brown and Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran, who were present on the occasion, said 120 such centres were being set up across six districts of Punjab. The centre would be run by Reviving Green Revolution (RGR) Cell of Tata Trusts.

Brown, who oversees TNC’s conservation programme in 59 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, is here to look into the progress of TNC’s newly launched project PRANA (promoting regenerative and no-burn agriculture).

Dr Annapurna said: “PRANA aims to remove the barriers which are a hindrance to the successful adoption of residue management solutions by farmers.” She said they would reach out to 2.5 lakh farmers in 18 districts within next three years. The multi-stakeholder four-year long project would end in June 2025.

“We are working to protect our land and water upon which all life depends. We have over 500 scientists working in 76 countries around the world and we work with partners in local communities. Our work in India is credibly important to our mission, given the population and environmental opportunities,” said Brown. The project aspires to eliminate residue burning on one million hectares of land and save 500 billion litres of water.