Centuries-old trees at Ram Bagh face severe decline in Amritsar

The historic Ram Bagh, popularly known as Company Bagh, established by the legendary Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh and spread over 84 acres in the heart of Amritsar, is facing a silent ecological crisis as several of its centuries-old trees continue to wither.

Environmental observers warn that the decline threatens not only the city’s green balance but also a significant part of Punjab’s living historical heritage.

A huge population of pests has hollowed out the roots of these precious trees, which are withering due to infestation and disease and require urgent intervention.

Unfortunately, the authorities concerned and even the government remain oblivious to the problem, or it is not on their priority list. Ironically, many political leaders and former MLAs regularly visit the sprawling garden for morning and evening walks.

Though the historic structures, including the summer palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and related buildings, are now under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the garden area falls under the municipal corporation, which has failed to maintain it properly.

Concerned over the deteriorating condition of the garden, Akal Seva Foundation president Harpal Singh Randhawa and social activist Sarbjit Singh Sonu Jandiala met MC Commissioner Vikramjit Singh Shergill and submitted a memorandum urging immediate, science-based intervention.

Randhawa emphasised that the trees are living symbols of the region’s shared past and must be preserved through coordinated efforts. He called for collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak Dev University and environmental experts to implement proven revival techniques.

Jandiala cautioned that without timely action, future generations may know the majestic trees only through photographs and records. Drawing parallels with the successful preservation of the sacred Beri trees around Harmandir Sahib, he said a similar science-driven approach could restore Ram Bagh. He described the garden as the city’s “green lungs”, playing a vital role in oxygen supply and pollution control.

PS Bhatti, a noted environmentalist and conservationist, called for a holistic and comprehensive plan to save the green wealth of the garden. He has been involved in treating trees in Ram Bagh for years by utilising his own resources.

“If the administration provides the material needed for the treatment of trees, I can treat them using my own resources,” he said, adding that he also has a solution to the rat problem, provided there is cooperation from the administration.

He noted that many of the trees were planted by the British, who had their offices in the summer palace during the colonial era.

As Amritsar confronts this heritage concern, conservationists say safeguarding Ram Bagh’s ageing trees is crucial to preserving both the city’s environment and its historical legacy.