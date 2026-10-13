Century after Dalit movement, equality remains distanced from reality

More than a century after Dalit Sikhs challenged caste discrimination at the Golden Temple and played a key role in taking control of the Akal Takht from the mahants on October 12, 1920, caste continues to shape Sikh society, even as political parties in Punjab remain headed by Jat Sikh leaders, reviving questions about representation and equality.

Sikh organisations on Monday commemorated the historic event, which paved the way for the restoration of the Sikh religious tradition at the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, and became a landmark in the struggle against caste-based discrimination. Researchers and activists said the movement was not confined to Dalits, with Jat Sikh leaders and members of other communities also playing a significant role in the campaign for equal religious rights.

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Sham Singh, a leader of the Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, who attended an ardas ceremony held to mark the occasion, said the events of October 12, 1920, were the result of sustained efforts by the Khalsa Biradari and Sikh reformers, including Mehtab Singh Beer, Jathedar Kartar Singh Jhabbar, Jathedar Teja Singh Bhuchar, Principal Bawa Harkishan Singh and Principal Teja Singh.

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He said the mahants controlling the Golden Temple had refused to accept karah parsad offered by Dalit Sikhs. The Khalsa Biradari had spent nearly two years raising awareness against the discriminatory practice before a group of its members reached the shrine on October 12, 1920, and pressed the priests to offer prayers for the karah parsad.

Following the development, the gathering moved collectively to the Akal Takht, also known as Akal Bunga. Jhabbar proposed forming a group of 25 young men to take charge of its management. Seventeen volunteers came forward, including 10 from Dalit communities and seven from other castes, Sham Singh said.

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He said the episode demonstrated that the movement was not merely a Dalit struggle, but a collective effort in which Jat Sikh leaders and members of other communities worked to restore the dignity and religious rights of Dalits.

Harinder Singh of the Sikh Research Institute recently highlighted the role of Jat Sikh leaders in the struggle against caste discrimination while speaking at Bhai Vir Singh Hall.

Sham Singh said a number of non-Dalit activists continued to join Dalit participants in commemorating the day. While caste discrimination was less visible at Sikh religious shrines today, caste-based divisions remained prevalent in villages, he added.

Historian Raj Kumar Hans said some upper-caste activists associated with the Singh Sabha movement had supported the cause of Dalits, although they were not entirely free of caste prejudices themselves.

He said Khatri Sikhs had exercised considerable influence over Sikh religious affairs during the 19th century, while Jat Sikhs emerged a dominant force in the 20th century. The British-era canal colonies and recruitment into the Army had contributed significantly to the rise of Jat Sikh dominance, he said.

Hans said the initiative launched by Dalits on October 12, 1920, was followed by several far-reaching changes, including the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He regretted that historians and writers had not adequately assessed the significance of the event, which he described as one of the most consequential developments of the century.