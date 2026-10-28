Chabal: Booming business contrasts with crumbling civic infrastructure

The border township of Chabal presents a grim picture of civic neglect, with roadsides, vacant plots, the backs of buildings and virtually every street corner being used as garbage dumps. An open nullah (drain), carrying sewage and effluent, runs through the town, posing further problems for residents. Its condition is said to be worse than that of Ludhiana’s notorious ‘Ganda Nullah’.

Despite being a major business centre in several sectors, Chabal continues to grapple with a severe lack of basic civic amenities. Nearly 90 per cent of the population has no access to a drinking water supply, while 95 per cent lacks sewerage facilities. Street lighting is inadequate, and the interior roads are in a dilapidated condition. The bus stop, where residents board buses to their destinations, has no public toilet.

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The township comprises seven gram panchayats, with a combined population of more than 15,000. The villages have been deprived of proper civic amenities for years, despite residents repeatedly raising their concerns.

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Garbage is dumped indiscriminately, particularly along roadsides and at corners in the interior areas. Saroj Bala, Sarpanch of Adda Chabal, said there was no designated site for waste disposal, forcing residents to dump garbage wherever they found it convenient, usually close to their homes.

Narinder Kumar, former Sarpanch of Chabal Kham, said that while the Health Department disposed of biomedical waste, the disposal of general waste generated by the hospital remained a problem.

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Saroj Bala said the residents themselves had arranged for a single woman sweeper to clean Adda Chabal, contributing Rs 50 per household to meet the cost.

Devinder Sohal, a social worker, said the drain running through the middle of Chabal had contaminated groundwater with chemicals carried by its effluent. This had made it difficult for residents to arrange their own water supply, as the groundwater was also unfit for drinking.

He added the absence of a proper system for waste disposal and rainwater drainage meant that water often remained stagnant on roads and streets for weeks during the rainy season. The village ponds, too, had never been de-silted. Sohal said some localities had been provided with sewerage facilities, but these were connected to the open drain, creating further problems for residents because of the foul smell.

Narinder Kumar said that, apart from Chabal Khurd, the other villages had no drinking water supply. As a result, most residents fetched water from their respective village gurdwaras, where tubewells were available.

Seventy solar-powered streetlights were installed in the area seven years ago, but most have since become non-functional.

Manjinder Singh, a Chabal resident, said all the link roads in the interior parts of the township had deteriorated badly.

A bus stand was built in 2015, but it remains locked. Consequently, buses are parked along the roadsides, frequently obstructing traffic and causing congestion.

Saroj said she had brought the demands of the villages to the notice of the MLA and the administration and expressed hope that steps would be taken to improve civic amenities.